KEVIL — William “Bill” Carder, 96, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Life Care Center of LaCenter.

Bill was born April 17, 1927, to his parents Howard and Earlene Anderson Carder. He was a World War II Navy veteran and loved a good fishing trip. Bill owned and operated City Motors in Mayfield, for many years and retired in 1990. He was a self-motivated man and loved to work in his garage.

