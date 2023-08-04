KEVIL — William “Bill” Carder, 96, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Life Care Center of LaCenter.
Bill was born April 17, 1927, to his parents Howard and Earlene Anderson Carder. He was a World War II Navy veteran and loved a good fishing trip. Bill owned and operated City Motors in Mayfield, for many years and retired in 1990. He was a self-motivated man and loved to work in his garage.
He is survived by one daughter, Ava Scott of Kevil, one sister, Shirley Miller of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Ryann Scott.
No services will be scheduled.
Morrow Funeral Chapel of LaCenter is handling arrangements.
