MAYFIELD — William “Bill” Bone — born Sept 23, 1933, in Mayfield — passed away at 6 p.m. on June 10, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, just three months shy of his 90th birthday.
Bill attended Fulgham High School, where he loved playing basketball. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a radio operator during the Korean War on a submarine stationed near Japan. Upon his return home he attended Murray State University and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in veterinary medicine. He then worked as an intern at the prestigious Animal Medical Center in New York City, where he met his first wife — Annie. They moved to Seminole, Florida, where Bill opened Midway Animal Hospital, raised two children — Traci and Andy — and made many lifelong friends. However, Bill always longed to return to Kentucky. After selling his practice in 1988, Bill was able to return home to Kentucky with his second wife — Carolyn, where they settled on Carolyn’s family farm in Clinton, Kentucky. Over the next 35 years, Bill renewed old friendships, hobby farmed, gardened, and finally built his dream cabin to relax and host friends and family reunions, gatherings which we hope to continue for many years to come.
Bill loved to travel, and he and Carolyn literally traveled around the world. As a lifelong Rotarian, Bill would visit Rotary chapters everywhere he went to preserve his “perfect attendance” record and acquired a flag from each one — resulting in an impressive collection of flags strung across the cabin! He was a blood donor for the Red Cross until his later years, and a lifelong Kentucky basketball fan. Bill was instrumental in founding and supporting the Hickman County Museum. Along with Virginia Jewell, who donated family property for the museum, and help from Butch Thomas, Mary Ann Elliott, Liz Jewell and many others, the “idea” of a museum for Hickman County was born. Bill also purchased the old Clinton Bank building and opened it as the Clinton Antiques Bank, which was in business for several years. Bill loved trees and was a committed steward of the land. In his later years, he purchased over thirty acres in Fulgham, and convinced his son Andy and his devoted nephews to invest in the property and plant it with hardwood saplings, envisioning a long-term commitment to the land.
Today the land is known as “The Fulgham Tree Farm” and the “boys” of the family will carry on that legacy. One of Bill’s many hobbies was dog license tag collecting. As one of the earliest members of the International Society of Animal License Collectors (ISALC), founded in 1976, Bill authored two books on the subject. ISALC has many members around the world and meets annually. In fact, he and his son Andy recently attended the ISALC meeting in St. Charles, Missouri where Bill met with friends, traded for his last tag, and was gifted two KY tags by a fellow member. Bill was one of a kind and so many things: a great father and uncle, an admired veterinarian, a collector, a builder, a good friend, a world traveler, a scavenger, a recycler, and most importantly, an inspiration for the many people he brought together pursuing his many passions.
Bill is survived by his wife Carolyn Vaughan Bone of Clinton; daughter, Traci Bone (Jonathan Lakritz) of San Francisco, California; son, Andrew J. Bone (Kristen), Cumming, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Stacey Shelton Crump (Clay), Pryorsburg; brother Bob Bone (Barbara), Stillwater, Oklahoma; grandchildren Abby Bone, Huntsville, Alabama; Cameron Bone, Cumming, Georgia; Lilly Lakritz, San Francisco; Bradley Crump, Wingo; Daniel Crump. Pryorsburg; and great grandchildren Levi Crump and Silas Crump. He also leaves devoted nephews, Stan, Scott, Jeff and Joe Waite, and Robert Bone; nieces, Stephanie Weckler and Kim Bone; and many great nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Ludie Hatchel Bone, Clinton; his beloved sister, Barbara Bone Waite (Stan), Trussville. Alabama; his step-son Clayton V. Crump, Pryorsburg, and great nephew, David Weckler of Glencoe, Oklahoma.
A private family gathering will be held at a future date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hickman County Museum, E. Clay Street, Clinton, KY 42031.
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
