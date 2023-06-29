MAYFIELD — William “Bill” Bone — born Sept 23, 1933, in Mayfield — passed away at 6 p.m. on June 10, 2023, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, just three months shy of his 90th birthday.

Bill attended Fulgham High School, where he loved playing basketball. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served as a radio operator during the Korean War on a submarine stationed near Japan. Upon his return home he attended Murray State University and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in veterinary medicine. He then worked as an intern at the prestigious Animal Medical Center in New York City, where he met his first wife — Annie. They moved to Seminole, Florida, where Bill opened Midway Animal Hospital, raised two children — Traci and Andy — and made many lifelong friends. However, Bill always longed to return to Kentucky. After selling his practice in 1988, Bill was able to return home to Kentucky with his second wife — Carolyn, where they settled on Carolyn’s family farm in Clinton, Kentucky. Over the next 35 years, Bill renewed old friendships, hobby farmed, gardened, and finally built his dream cabin to relax and host friends and family reunions, gatherings which we hope to continue for many years to come.

