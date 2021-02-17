William (Bill) Allen Ross, 86, of Mayfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Mr. Ross was born June 6, 1934, to Florence Weaver Ross and Chester Ross. He was a 1952 graduate of Mayfield High School where he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. Bill loved hunting, fishing and was a huge sports fan. His favorite teams were Mayfield High School football and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. Bill was a member of the old Hot Shot League and played softball on several teams. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany. Bill was an active member of the Northside Church of Christ and retired from ISP in Calvert City after 33 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Melton Ross and Chester Eugene Ross; as well as two sisters, Betty Kingins and Ann Cash.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Brower Ross; two sons, William Keith Ross (Darla) of Mayfield, and Kevin Brower Ross of Mesa, Arizona; one sister, Myrtle Carol Dunn of Murray; grandchildren, Brittany Ross Hargrove (TJ) and Jenna Dawn Creel (Alex) both of Murray, Kevin Joshua Ross, Kristen Ross, Khristopher Ross, and Kaleb Ross all of Mesa, Arizona; two great-grandchildren, Grayson and Jack Hargrove both of Murray; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Ross will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield. Chris Kemp will officiate with burial to follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at the Brown Funeral home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Circle Suite 201, Paducah, KY 42003 and New Pathways for Children, 311 Shaw Road, Melber, KY 42069.
The family has asked that all guests wear masks on Friday.
