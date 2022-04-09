Reverend William S. “Bill” Benson, 78, of Paducah, died at 10:16 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church.
His parents were James Benson and Ruby Welch.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Cork Benson of Louisville; two daughters, Sylvia Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, and Edwina Foster of Houston, Texas; one granddaughter; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; two brothers, David Benson of Columbus, Ohio, and Jesse Benson of Youngstown, Ohio; one sister, Anita Jackson of Youngstown, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating.
Friends may call on after 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
