METROPOLIS, Ill. — William Barnett, 65, died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a member of Ohio Baptist Church and was employed for many years at Renfrow Appliance Center in La Center, Kentucky.
Mr. Barnett is survived by his wife of seven years, Rosie Barnett of Metropolis; two sons, Stevie Barnett of Hickman, Kentucky, and Kurt Barnett of Virginia; two stepsons, Jaelyn Crice and Jerrico Wilson, both of Metropolis; two daughters, Crystal Barnett of Union City, Tennessee, and Latoya Barnett of Paducah; three stepdaughters, Dantoria Crice, Domarea Crice and Dashanna Bone, all of Metropolis; a brother, John Barnett of Union City; a sister, Alice Mae Banks of Union City; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Barnett and Mary Brown; a brother; and a sister.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. At this time, there will be no services.
Messages of condolence for the family may be sent to morrowfuneralchapel.com.
