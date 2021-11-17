William Earl Anderson, 76, of Paducah, died at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He attended Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church and was formerly worked as a truck driver with the J.B. Hunt Trucking Company.
He is survived by two daughters, Tonya Ferguson of McDonough, Georgia, and Danielle Shaw of Paducah; six grandchildren and one great-grandson; two sisters, Geneva Fisher of Paducah and Ruth Ann Jones, of LaVergne, Tennessee; three brothers, Rev. Alfred Anderson, Perry Anderson and Darrell Anderson, all of Paducah; one uncle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otey Anderson and Lillie B. Davis Anderson and seven brothers.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — noon at the church on Thursday.
You may leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear masks.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of arrangements.
