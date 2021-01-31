“I have had one of the most interesting and exciting lives of most people I know. Thank God for my good health, memory, knowing about my heritage, and all the joys of life…,” reflected William A. (Bill) Homra in an earlier writing. Bill Homra’s life was INTERESTING because Bill was always INTERESTED.
William A. (Bill) Homra passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, after a COVID related illness. Three weeks from the day his cherished son, Allen, passed away; Bill departed this world on his favorite day of the week to rejoice in a glorious, heavenly reunion with Allen and other family gone before him.
The oldest son of Willie and Aline Homra, Bill was born in Fulton, on July 7, 1932. Bill described the happiest days of his life as being when he married Joan, had their children, Dee, Lisa, and Allen; and later when grandchildren, Ashley, Trey, Allie, Jonathan, and Madison came along. His heart was overflowing with love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and heritage. From an era when actions spoke louder than words, his intense love for family was always evident in his staunch support and teachable moments. Daughter, Dee, quotes her father’s cardinal rules for a successful life of integrity, “Be honest. Be observant. Be faithful. Don’t be lazy. THINK! THINK! THINK!”
Bill was a multifaceted individual who while having a penchant for nostalgia, was a visionary who embraced forward-thinking and the power of technology. Bill undoubtedly seemed to make a new friend everywhere he went and was known and appreciated for his genuine warmth and kindness, quick wit, wise perspective, calm presence, and easygoing approach to life. Bill proved to be a great mentor to young men outside of his family by always stressing the importance of family while broadening horizons. He maintained a positive outlook on life and encouraged others to be better through his positive expectations.
An entrepreneur before the term was commonly used, Homra’s successful business ventures included Fulton’s Leader Sporting Goods, The Sportster, and Inc. in Texas, Capone’s Restaurant, and Buck’s Party Mart which he managed and owned with other investors. Agriculture proved to be another successful venture. Union City, Tennessee, was the beneficiary of his branching into entertainment with the Hollywood Showcase Theater. First Citizens Bank of Union City was his entree into the banking industry and he served on the bank’s board for many years.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Homra sold fishing gear on a weekly basis out of the back of his van to 36 Mom and Pop stores from Hickman to Reelfoot Lake. Years later his prowess as a fisherman was put to good use as one of the inventors of the Porcupine Fish Attractor. He was a charter member of Fulton and South Fulton’s Ducks Unlimited.
Recognizing the importance of the railroad in Fulton’s heyday while exploring ideas to promote business, Homra along with another merchant conceptualized the idea of a festival which would eventually grow into the International Banana Festival with a tenure spanning decades. Still with an eye towards Fulton’s robust railroad tradition, Homra was one of the first spearheading efforts for Fulton’s own railroad museum and securing the donation of what would become the Pontotac Community Center.
Bill was a charter member of the Fulton Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Fulton Country Club, Fulton High School Bulldog Club, Fulton Jaycees, and Fulton YMBC. He was a member of the Twin Cities Chamber of Commerce. With red, white, and blue blood coursing through his veins, the proud American patriot served in the Korean conflict from 1952-1954. In Germany where he served as a military policeman, Bill was widely known by senior officers as the “Smiling MP”. One of his most treasured accolades was a commendation from General Anthony (Nuts) McAuliffe citing Homra for keeping traffic flowing quickly and efficiently while always flashing a “smile that spoke all languages.”
Enjoying the camaraderie of others with like interests and service goals, Bill was a member of Roberts Masonic Lodge # 172, the American Legion, VFW, and Elks Club. A Kentucky Colonel, Bill was recognized for his noteworthy accomplishments, contributions to Kentucky society, remarkable deeds, and outstanding service to his community, state, and nation.
A lifelong member of his beloved First United Methodist Church in Fulton, Bill was an usher for decades and served on many boards and committees. Most notably he was a trustee, and served on the Finance Committee and the Administrative Board.
Bill is highlighted in the Oral History Gallery of Union City’s Discovery Park where showcasing his heritage, he relates how his Lebanese family ended up in Fulton. Bill and Joan traveled throughout the world during their long, happy marriage including several trips to his ancestral home of Lebanon. Bill’s 4th trip to Lebanon was a particularly happy occasion where he not only celebrated his 77 birthday on 7-7 but was proud to show off his daughter, Lisa, to his family while endowing her with firsthand knowledge of their heritage. Years later, Lisa was honored and privileged to carry on her father’s legacy of family-first as she served as a caregiver to her “Pops”.
Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan, and his children, Dee Isaac (Zac) of Toledo, Ohio, and Lisa Sears of Fulton. Surviving also are grandchildren Ashley and Allie Isaac, Jonathan Sears, and Madison Homra. Of his many successful ventures, he considered raising a family
and enjoying his
family to the utmost
to be his most worthwhile venture.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Willie and Aline Homra; grandparents, John and Bessie Noffel; his son, William Allen Homra, II; his grandson, William Allen (Trey) Homra, III; and daughter-in-law, Stacey Homra.
A private family ceremony will be held with plans for a Celebration of Life later. The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 Carr Street, Fulton, KY 42041; Discovery Park of America, 830 Everett Blvd., Union City, TN 38261 or discoverypark
ofamerica.com/give, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org.
A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses of Jackson Purchase Medical Center for their outstanding care and compassion while caring for Bill during his battle with COVID. They graciously expressed their love and shared that he never complained and was always easygoing.
Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” was Bill’s favorite song. Described as America’s anthem of self-determination, it is no wonder the song struck a chord with him; a man who lived life to its fullest until the final curtain.
Bill did it his way.
