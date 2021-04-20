It isn’t often many of us are at a loss for words; however, it seems the words needed to express our loss at this time just can not be found. For the purposes of this obituary we could just share the basics: a place of birth, accomplishments, family, and so on ... but Peanut just wasn’t a basic guy. It is rare to experience the presence of someone, whom when they walk into a room, their very existence changes all that is in the room and intensifies the energy. Someone that draws you in. You are intrigued by their essence, personality, stories, and experiences. It is as if they are holding court and all of those around are the captivated audience. This is what it was like to know Peanut Hollinger. When he entered any room, it would simply “light up.” Now, he is gone.
William A Hollinger, known to most as Peanut, left our presence on April 15, 2021. For those of us who had the gift of knowing Peanut, we will no doubt miss this ever-present, larger-than-life personality. This gentleman was known as Captain, Papa, Dad, friend, boss, businessman, mentor. Yet his most favorable term of endearment was that of a River rat. Peanut literally grew up on the river and claimed those in the industry as family. He began working on the River at the age of 14 and continued to do so for his lifetime. He held every position on a boat, owned multiple successful companies alone and with partners; however, his most prized partnership was with his wife, Jayne. Traveling through life together, they made it an adventure from Mississippi to Kentucky and all of the places they lived in between. Many joined them on their journey, most notably their children: Lois Hollinger Harrison (Tim) of LaGrange, Georgia; Debbie Hollinger Moore (Steve) of McKinney, Texas; and Sunnie Gayle Leach of Paducah. Russell, who followed in his father’s footsteps as a boat captain has no doubt greeted his Dad on the other side along with his other daughter, Beth.
If you knew Peanut you no doubt have a story. It may be about his friendship, his business acumen, or his ability to give second chances. Please share those stories! Laugh out loud at his memory but most of all find the good. Peanut had a gift for that. As a way to honor his memory look for it within yourself and others. Share the good and know just like the flowing brown waters of what was his home, his presence will forever be felt.
A private cremation service is planned with a celebration of life at a later date this summer.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
