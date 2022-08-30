MAYFIELD — Willard Green Sr., 86, of Mayfield, went to be with the Lord at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church and retired from General Tire. He served in the Marine Corp. and was a master mason.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Belle Caldwell Green of Mayfield; three sons, Robert (Nancy) Green of Mayfield, David (Stacey) Green of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Chris (LeAnne) Green of Mayfield; eight grandchildren, Brandi (Jon Ross) Shelton of Lexington, Tennessee, Bryan (Nicole) Green, Brittany (William) Floyd, Kevin (Aubri) Green and Brett Gream all of Mayfield, Geoffrey Green of Boston, Massachusetts, Jared (Sydney) Green of Calvert City, and Paige Green of Colorado Springs, Colorado; ten great-grandchildren; four brothers, Curtis (Cindy) Green, Steve (Vickie) Green, and Jackie (Sarah) Green all of Mayfield, and Ricky Green of St. Louis, Missouri; three sisters, Martha Rebecca Belmar of St. Louis, Missouri, Linda (Ricky) Lester of Mayfield, and Tammy Price of Mayfield; a sister-in-law, Marsha Green of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Early and Katie Mae Green; four children, Tommy Green, Kathy Green, Willard Green Jr. and Alesia Green Gream; two brothers, Paul Green and Clayton Green; a brother-in-law, Ray Belmar; and a sister-in-law, Carla Green.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the New Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Friends are asked to call from noon — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
