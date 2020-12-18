WICKLIFFE — Willard G. Poole, 85, of Wickliffe, passed away on December 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
A U.S. Army Sergeant Major who served in Korea, Vietnam, and three tours in Germany, Willard also retired from Tennessee Valley Authority. While serving his country, Willard was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with three oak clusters, the Purple Heart with one oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and two Air Medals.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Poole; son, Frank Poole (Lisa); daughter, Pattye Poole Davis (Brad); grandchildren, Candace Jackson (Brett), Whitney Logsdon, Josh Russell, Aspen Davis, Ali Davis and Audra Davis; great-grandchildren, Dillon Jackson, Addison Jackson, Riley Brooks. Also surviving are his brothers, Gene Poole (Nancy), Danny Poole (Judy) and Clarence Poole; sisters, Hallie O’Connor and Janice Purcell (John). Willard leaves dozens of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Willard was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathleen Poole, six siblings and his parents, George and Bertha Poole.
A private graveside service will be held.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Willard to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.