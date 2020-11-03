GRAVES COUNTY — Willard Douglas Gossum, of Graves County, born December 31, 1927, to Christine Yates Gossum and Willard Gossum in Water Valley. He completed his mortal experience on October 29, 2020, and returned to that God who gives all spirits. Ecclesiastes 12:7 Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.
He was with the 82nd Airborne during World War II. He was employed by the Illinois Central Railroad as a fireman on steam locomotives. He rode the locomotives that now sit by the floodwall on Water Street in Paducah. Later he was employed by the Charles Todd Uniform Co., in Mayfield, until retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Melva King Gossum; his mother and father; one sister Don Ann Taylor; and one brother, Greg Gossum.
He is survived by one daughter, Connie Mansfield (Ken) of Florida; one son, Steven Gossum of Marshall County; five grandchildren, Tara Joyce of North Carolina, Stephanie Peek (Marshall) of Caldwell County, Jennifer Brooking of Marshall County, Lauren Sharatt (Stuart) of Marshall County, Michaela Gossum of Paducah; five great-grandchildren, Brittany Joyce, Ashton Joyce and Alexis Joyce of North Carolina, Jayme Burgess and Keaton Burgess of Marshall County, Seth Brooking of Ballard County; one great-great-grandson, Kaeson Burgess of Marshall County; two brothers, Joe Gossum of Georgia, and Jeff Gossum of Graves County.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
