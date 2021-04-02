MURRAY — Willa F. Taylor passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Willa was born on September 29, 1928, to WJ (Bill) Pruitt and Vandie Lay Pruitt in Walker County, Alabama.
She married Jimmie Lee Taylor in 1946 in Alcorn County, Mississippi. Together they had three children; Eldon Lee Taylor, Marily Taylor Crook and Sharon Faye Taylor.
Willa Faye lived in the Dogwood community in Mississippi County, Missouri, for more than 50 years before she moved to Kentucky.
She is survived by her daughter; Marilyn (Gary) Crook of Murray; a grandson, Lee Taylor (Wendy) of Decatur, Alabama; two granddaughters, Stacey Young (Jason) of Benton and Robyn Brantley (Bryan) of Paducah; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jimmie Taylor; a son, Eldon; and a daughter, Sharon.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Dogwood Cemetery in East Prairie , Missouri. Interment will follow.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.