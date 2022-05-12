Wilford Gene Fortson, 84, of West Paducah, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Wilford was a long time member of High Point Pentecostal Church. He was a 1955 graduate of Heath High School. Wilford retired after 40 years from Sears, where he served as Service manager. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing for many years and could fix or repair most anything. Wilford had a servant attitude because he like doing for others. He would start each day praying that God would put someone in his life that he could help that day, then off to meet his friends at the Waffle Hut on Cairo Road.
Survivors include his wife 62 years, Nettie Chambers Fortson; one daughter, Jennifer Renee Swinnea and husband, Danny, of Oakdale, Louisiana; one son, Jeff Fortson and wife, Rebecca, of Paducah; one sister, Janice Kay Felts and husband, Julian, of West Paducah; four grandchildren; Alexia Fortson Williams and husband, Jerod, Nathan Wilson, MaKayla Swinnea and MaKenzie Swinnea; several nieces and nephews.
Precediang in death was his parents, Willam “Bill” Fortson and Madeen Lampkin Fortson; two brothers, Jimmy Fortson and Ricky Fortson.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Doug Stevens and Danny Swinnea officiating. Burial will follow at the Palestine Cemetery in West Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the High Point Pentecostal Church, 6051 Noble Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
