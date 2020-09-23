Wilda Milam, 72, of Paducah, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home.
She retired from Western Baptist Hospital as a financial counselor.
She is survived by her husband, Willie Milam of Paducah; two sons, Steve Milam of Marshall County and Joe Milam of Paducah; a brother, Bernard Riggs of Kenova, West Virginia; a sister, Marsha Riggs of Kenova; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Riggs and Reba (Ball) Riggs; a sister; and a granddaughter.
A private graveside service will be held at Marshall County Memory Gardens (McNatt Section) in Benton. There will be no public visitation.
Collier Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
