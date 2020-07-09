Wilda Fay Sherron

Wilda Fay Adcox Sherron, 92, of Paducah passed away at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Southgate Nursing & Rehab Center in Metropolis, Illinois. Wilda was a member of Milburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church and a graduate of Lone Oak High School. She was past president of the United Methodist Women of Massac United Methodist Church. Wilda was retired from Lourdes Hospital where she was a secretary in the Medical Records Department.
Survivors include one daughter, Alda K. Sherron, Tallahassee, Florida; one son, Thomas E. Sherron, and wife, Wynn Ava of West Paducah; one sister, Patricia Adcox Cooper, and husband, Clyde of Paducah; three grandchildren, Leah Haney Dueffer and husband, Heinz, Birmingham, Alabama, Rachel Elizabeth Sherron, St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Deena N. Toon, Kevil; three great-grandchildren, Alex Dueffer, Owen Dueffer, and Presten Bruer; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was husband, Alfred N. Sherron; parents, Walter Adcox Sr. and Flora Minder Adcox; one brother Walter (Dub) Adcox Jr.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Howard Pulley, speaking. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Cemetery.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
