Wilbur Guhy, 86, of Paducah died on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a truck driver and a veteran of the Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield.
He is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Johnston and Vickie Robart, both of Mayfield; three stepchildren; a brother, Bobby Joe Guhy of Milburn; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dumpy Love (Brann) Guhy; his wife, Barbara (Emerson) Guhy; a sister; and a grandson.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Milburn Baptist Church with the Revs. Glenn Stuart and Ronnie Stinson Sr. officiating.
Interment of ashes will follow at Milburn Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Scholarship Fund of Alpha Delta Kappa-Lambda Chapter, Sharon Dershimer, 9261 Oscar Road, La Center, KY 42056.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
