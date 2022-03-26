ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Wheeler Webb Worten, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home on March 20, 2022. He was born on Nov. 18, 1930, in Shidler, Oklahoma to parents, Wheeler Webb Worten Sr., and Emma Owen Abell Worten. He grew up in Paducah, Kentucky and was a proud graduate of the University of Kentucky where he earned a Civil Engineering degree and Professional Engineering License. Shortly after graduating, he married his beloved wife, Joyce Porter, and they eventually settled in St. Cloud, Florida. He worked for Osceola County as a civil engineer. He was a civil engineer for over 30 years.
Wheeler will be most remembered for his outgoing disposition — he could engage anyone, be it friend or stranger, with a lively story. His conversation and good nature will be missed by all who knew him.
He was predeceased by Joyce Porter Worten, his loving wife of fifty years; and his beloved sister Elizabeth Coughlin.
He is survived by his three children, Bradley Owen Worten and his wife, Amanda, Daniel Warren Worten and Anna Ruth Worten-Fritz and her husband Scott; his four grandchildren, Natasha Fritz, Reese Fritz, Addie Worten and Megan Worten; his half-sisters, Linda and Karen, and many special nieces and nephews.
He will be interred at Mount Peace Cemetery in St. Cloud, Florida.
