Wesley “Jr.” McManus, 81, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Family was Jr.’s main priority. He was a hard worker and loved to be outside doing work on his tractor. Jr. was owner of Wesley’s Body Shop and had worked at Bob Hicks Body Shop and Mullin Motors. He loved horses, playing pool and was of the Baptist faith.
Jr. is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Davenport McManus; two sons, Donnie McManus (Sherry) of Paducah and Wesley McManus III (Ginger) of Paducah; six grandchildren, Eric McManus (Gina), Andy McManus (Samantha), Brandon McManus, Lauren McManus, Travis Cox and April Crouch; five great-grandchildren, Madison McManus, Charlee McManus, Aaron McManus, Chase Cavitt and Kayla Cavitt; two great-great-grandchildren, Greyson and Lincoln Wagoner; two sisters, Debbie Thorning (Troilus) of Ledbetter and Ann Millay of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammie Jo Cox; a grandson, Aaron McManus; two sisters, Sue Swatzell and Elsie Davenport; a brother, Larry McManus. His parents were William Wesley McManus and Lena Cunningham McManus.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m.Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Clarks River Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 2167 Lexington, KY 40588.
