WINGO — Wesley Franklin, 74, of Wingo, died at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of the Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church, a retired tire builder from General Tire, and he was an Army veteran of Vietnam War era.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Allen Franklin, of Wingo; daughter, Michelle Herrera, of Corpus Christi, Texas; son, Michael Franklin, of Wingo; son, Tim Franklin, of Mayfield; daughter, Tara Babb, of Wingo; sister, Bonnie Rowe, of Fulton; sister, Evelyn Cox, of Fulton; sister, Barbara Rowe, of Maynard, Arkansas; brother, Roy Franklin, of Hickman; twin brother, Lesley Franklin, of Wingo; brother, Troy Franklin, of Hickman County; and brother, Terry Franklin, of Wingo; and 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, and three brothers. His parents were Floyd Stanley and Johnnie Luna Franklin.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church with Rev. Mike Miller officiating, burial will follow in the Church cemetery. Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, and after 11 a.m Thursday at Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church. His grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
Memorial donations can be made to the Pryorsburg Community Fellowship Church Cemetery, 7059 St. Rt. 45 South Mayfield, KY 42066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.