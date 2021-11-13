MURRAY — Wesley A. Cogdell, 67, of Murray, died at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Thomas Hospital-Midtown, Nashville, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by one sister. His parents were F.A. And Nettie Mae Perry Cogdell.
He is survived by his wife, Renetta F. Tharpe Cogdell; children, Laquincy Ballard, Wesley T. Cogdell, Floyd A. Cogdell, and Neresha Payne; sisters, Linda S. Smith and Judith M. Palmer; and six grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Donald Perry officiating. Burial will be in the Murray Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
