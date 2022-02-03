MURRAY — Wendell Hunt Smock, 83, of Murray, passed away on Jan. 29, 2022, at the Calvert City Convalescent Center. He was born on Nov. 20, 1938, in Louisville to Wendell Merritt and Mary Mildred Hunt Smock.
A graduate of the Kentucky Military Institute, he received his MA in English at the University of Kentucky in 1965 where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. In 1965, he began his teaching career at Murray State University where he taught English and was an academic adviser. He was also instrumental in starting the Kappa Alpha Order at Murray State. In 1980, Hunt entered the private business world, becoming vice president of HT Marketing.
Hunt married the love of his life, Jennye Sue Stubblefield in 1959. Together they reared two children, Mary Margaret and Wendell Ashley in a loving and always eventful environment. They were very blessed as a family.
Hunt was an avid tennis player. He and his close friend, Benny Purcell, ruled the tennis courts of Murray State for many years. Hunt and Jennye Sue enjoyed their daily walks together across Murray State’s campus.
Hunt was a voracious reader of history and religion. He had a passion for the history of the Confederacy and strongly believed in limited government and personal liberty.
Hunt loved his friends and family passionately, especially his grandsons Wyatt and Reese.
Hunt was preceded in death by his parents, Merritt and Mary Mildred Smock and his wife of 61 years, Jenny Sue.
He is survived by his daughter Mary Margaret, of Nashville, Tennessee, and his son, Wendell Ashley and wife Lisa, of Louisville, and two grandchildren Wyatt and Reese.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Murray City Cemetery with John Dale and Rev. Jim Stahler officiating. There will be no public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Hunt and Jenny Sue Smock Scholarship Endowment at Murray State University. Checks should be written to the MSU Foundation, with “Smock Endowment” on the memo line. Mail to: MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY, 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.