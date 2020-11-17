BENTON — Weldon Henson, 84, of Benton, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He worked as carpenter for the Laborers International Union Local #1214 and he was a United States Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Hazel Lucille Nimmo Henson; one son, Rick Henson of Benton; one stepson, Ricky Powell of Benton; and two stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one step-son, Gary Powell; one infant brother; and his parents, Rex and Lucie Thompson Henson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home with Larry Cross officiating. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
