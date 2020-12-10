Wayne “Windy” Leon Wallace, 88, of Paducah, passed away December 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 9th, 1932, to the late Cheston and Rebecca (Denton) Wallace.
He was a graduate of Heath High School and Paducah Junior College. He served four years in the Navy on the USS Baltimore during the Korean Conflict. During his years in the Navy, he served as captain of his ship’s basketball team and traveled the world. Wayne was retired from Westvaco where he was a member of the United Steelworkers Local 680 and was involved in the planning and production of many Labor Day Parades where he also served as grand marshal. He was a charter member of Concord United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities throughout the years, including many mission trips where his skills were invaluable.
Wayne continued his love of playing basketball by joining the Kentucky Pioneers basketball team who competed in several Senior Olympics. When he wasn’t playing, he loved to watch his beloved Kentucky Wildcats. He also loved coaching kids and was a coach for his son’s baseball teams and daughters’ softball and basketball teams. He helped to shape the character of many young athletes along the way. Many pickup games with neighborhood kids were played on his backyard basketball court.
He had a knack for telling stories about his experiences and never met a stranger. He was Paw Paw to his eight grandchildren and enjoyed sharing his love for storytelling, fishing, camping, and playing cards. The annual Wallace camping/fishing trips with his extended family will always hold special memories.
Wayne is survived by his high school sweetheart, Robbie King Wallace, to whom he was married for 68 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Tim Wallace (Missy) and three daughters, RayeAnn Sifri (George), Pam Streufert (Tom) and Mary Gail Broussard (Pat) and eight grandchildren, Suzanne Sifri and David Sifri, Aaron Wallace, Patrick Wallace (Andi) and Matthew Wallace (Rachel), Sarah Lovett Hanks (Luke), Elizabeth Lovett and Caroline Mefford and four great-grandchildren, Asher Wallace, Cohen Wallace, Logan Wallace, and Charlie Hanks. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews to whom he was a much-beloved uncle. He is also survived by his constant companion, his cat Boots.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Adrian, Morris, Howard, Hugh, and Kenneth Wallace, and four sisters Martha Ella Jordon, Margaret Ruth Leigh, Mary Nell Morehead, and Jossie Seaton.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to especially thank Brightmore Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Orr Medical for their excellent and compassionate care.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can take the form of contributions to Concord United Methodist Men, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, Ky 42001; or the charity of choice.
