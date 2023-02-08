Wayne Ryan Sr., 84, of Paducah, passed away at 10:08 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Ryan was a retired captain for the City of Paducah Fire Department, a member of DAV, VFW, American Legion and he was of the Baptist faith. Wayne participated in over 400 Military Funerals throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Ryan of Paducah; one son, Wayne Ryan Jr. and wife Sheri of Ledbetter; one daughter, Aeresa Ryan of Paducah; two grandchildren, Justin Draffen, Jade (Derrick) Allcock; one great-grandchild, Rylee Allcock.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Harned.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Danny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah with Full Military Honors.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
