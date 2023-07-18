Dec. 4, 1925-July 16, 2023
Born in Livingston County, to the late Jesse and Nellie Williams Quertermous, Wayne was a member of Reidland Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Wayne Quertermous is survived by his daughters, Joan McReynolds (Lonnie) of Paducah and Karen Gorden (Daniel) of Centerview, Missouri; his son, Kent Quertermous (Tammy) of Paducah; his brother, Robert Quertermous of Smithland; his sister, Mary Lou Griggs of Hermiston, Oregon; his grandchildren, Darren Hack (Kelly), Brandon Duncan (Kim), Nathan Hack (Kristie), Elisa Cantu, Laura Cantu (Louis Bar), Elias Cantu (Kristin), Jarred Hack (Amanda), and Justin Quertermous; his great-grandchildren, Cody and Alex Duncan, Anna and Ellie Hack, Zackary, Christian and Cameron Quertermous, Katelyn, Karlie and Evan Hack, Annsley, Kylee and Silas Hack, Elliana, Ethan and Emma Cantu, Isaac and Olivia Ream; his great-great-grandchildren, Briley and Blake Stokes, Eva Quertermous; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Elois Quertermous; parents, Jesse Lewis and Nellie Mae Williams Quertermous; his sisters, Marie Walker and Diane Russell; and his brothers, Eugene and William “Skip” Quertermous.
Wayne was an incredibly gifted man when it came to mechanics. He loved to help people fix their cars and tractors and served God through services for others. Wayne was well known throughout the Reidland community for his generosity and skills. In his free time, he loved to be outdoors camping or quail hunting with one of his beloved English Setters. Wayne also enjoyed square dancing with his wife, Elois, and playing cards and checkers with friends. He was also an avid pool player.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Wright officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Reidland Rd., Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
To send flowers to the family of Wayne Quertermous, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.