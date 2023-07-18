Dec. 4, 1925-July 16, 2023

Born in Livingston County, to the late Jesse and Nellie Williams Quertermous, Wayne was a member of Reidland Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones.

To send flowers to the family of Wayne Quertermous, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 18
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In