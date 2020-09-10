Wayne K. Steinbrink, 52, of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his home.
Wayne was a 1986 graduate of Lone Oak High School. He retired as a Lineman from AT&T after 25 years of service. He was a member of CWA at AT&T where he was a Union Steward. Wayne was of the Christian faith. He loved the outdoors, hunting, playing softball and enjoyed riding horses. He was a blacksmith in his spare time making knives.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Roshelle ‘Shelly’ Miller Steinbrink; a daughter, Shelly Renee Crider of Fancy Farm; two grandchildren, Trey Crider and Morgan Futrell; his Father, Charles Herbert Steinbrink of Tawas, Michigan; three brothers, Scott Steinbrink of Sandpoint, Idaho, Larry Steinbrink of Ray Township, Michigan, and Jay Steinbrink of Kevil; his mother-in-law, Linda Carter of Springville, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Sharon Hensley Gunning; a sister-in-law, Gail Miller; and a brother-in-law, Jay Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will be held at The Hill Family Farm.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, American Cancer Society 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4 Bowling Green, KY 42101.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
