Wayne Hughes, 78, of Paducah, died at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Stonecreek Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Hughes was a retired production worker for Acklin Stamping Company in Toledo, Ohio.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Woods of Louisville and Rachel Jennings of Holland, Ohio; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Roberta Johnson of Toledo, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Rosetta Settle Hughes; two brothers; and a sister.
There will be no services.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
