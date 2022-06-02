MARTIN, Tenn. — Wayne Edward Herron, 79, of Martin, formerly of Wickliffe, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home.

He was of the Pentecostal faith. He also owned a local antique shop.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Erica Mathis and Beth Sager; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Sager; and two sisters. His parents were Frederick and Madge Frey Herron.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Brian Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations may be made to Gideon’s International PO Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053.

Service information

Jun 5
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, June 5, 2022
12:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Jun 5
Visitation
Sunday, June 5, 2022
10:30AM-12:30PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
