MARTIN, Tenn. — Wayne Edward Herron, 79, of Martin, formerly of Wickliffe, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home.
He was of the Pentecostal faith. He also owned a local antique shop.
He is survived by two grandchildren, Erica Mathis and Beth Sager; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Sager; and two sisters. His parents were Frederick and Madge Frey Herron.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Brian Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations may be made to Gideon’s International PO Box 10, Kevil, KY 42053.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
