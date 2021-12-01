JESSAMINE COUNTY — Wayne Foster, 78, of Jessamine County, beloved husband to Denise Foster, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his residence.
He was born July 5, 1943, in Cadiz, the son of the late Joe and Rose Dunnagan Foster. A U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, he was a retired economic developer with the Jessamine County Economic Development Authority for more than 25 years. He also served as director of the Kentucky Institute of Economic Development for 33 years and was a member of Southland Christian Church. Wayne was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and working in his yard.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Ashley (Ron) Leach, of Colorado; two sons, Benjamin (Angella) Foster, of Maryland, and Daniel (Tiffany) Foster, of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Connor, Madison, Katie, and Ben Leach, Adelina, and Ulysses Foster, Kyra White, and Gabriel, and Ezekiel Foster; and brother, Lynn Foster.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road. Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
