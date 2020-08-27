HOPKINSVILLE — Wayne Durham, 85, of Hopkinsville, passed away on August 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Garden at a later date with Pastor David Tucker officiating. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Durham was born in Crofton, on September 13, 1934, the son of the late Sherman Malloy and Charlie Thelma Durham. Wayne and his wife Juanita were the owners of the Colonial Dining Room from 1962 to 1976, as well as the Log house Restaurant from 1976 to 1992. Mr. Durham was a member of Second Baptist Church, and the Hopkinsville Bass Club. He had a love of fishing, hunting, and cooking. In his retirement, Wayne owned the produce and flower stand on Sanderson Drive, which he loved doing in his spare time. In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his two brothers Bill and Nelson; and his sisters Ruth Adams, Juanita Brown, Edith Peters, and Jennie Mosley.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Juanita Young Durham; his sisters, Donna Debow of Hopkinsville, and Glenda Spicer of Michigan; his daughters, Cathy Brantley and husband Sid of Paducah, Mona Clampet and husband Glenn of Cadiz, and Jennifer Mathis of Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; his grandchildren Casey Brantley of Paducah, Emily Brantley of Nashville, Heather Schrock of Bella Vista Arkansas, Hillary Clampet of Hopkinsville, and Skylar Selby of Ft. Walton Beach; and his nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Second Baptist Church of Hopkinsville.
