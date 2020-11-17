BARLOW — Wayne Earl Bean, 86, of Barlow, previously of Bardwell, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
He was a member of Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell. He was a farmer.
Wayne Earl is survived by his wife, Georgia Dennis Bean of Barlow; one son, Phillip Bean of Bardwell; three daughters, Lisa Bean of O’Fallon, Missouri, Betty Headrick of Paducah and Tammy May of Wyatt, Missouri; one stepdaughter, Scarlett Sears of Mayfield; one brother, Ronnie Bean of Samburg, Tennessee; three grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Winters Bean; parents, Glen and Ruthie Haynes Bean; and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with Rev. Shane Davenport officiating.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Wayne Earl Bean to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children: 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607.
