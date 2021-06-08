MAYFIELD — Waymond H. Perkins, 88, of Mayfield, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Mills Health & Rehab Facility.
He was a farmer, he also worked for Graves County Co-op, and the Graves County School System; he was a U.S. Army veteran; he was a member of the Trace Creek Baptist Church.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his son, Kenneth (Mallory) Perkins of Mayfield; two stepsons, Randy (Debra) Dew of Mayfield and Doug Dew of Mayfield; two brothers, Ray Perkins of Mayfield and Eugene Perkins of Palmersville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Louise Willie Perkins; second wife, Georgia Dew Perkins; and parents, Osa and Sarah Elizabeth Shobe Perkins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, with Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Unity Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be Clay McClain, Steven Perkins, Adam Wooley, Ronald Perkins, Donald Perkins and Buddy Bell.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
