GRAND RIVERS — Wava Eilene Catiller, 80 of Grand Rivers, died Sunday Jan. 2, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette Bush; three sisters, Janice Warren, Pat Hines and Martha Baird; two brothers, Clarence “Junior” Garnett and John Garnett; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Catiller; father, Hugh Glen Long; mother, Betty Catherine Garnett; stepmother, Myrtle Long; one brother and two sisters.

Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Chuck Ladd officiating. Interment to be in Paradise Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.

Service information

Jan 6
Visitation
Thursday, January 6, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 6, 2022
1:00PM
Smith Funeral Chapel
Adair Street
Smithland, KY 42081
Jan 6
Interment
Thursday, January 6, 2022
2:39PM
Paradise Cemetery
833 Paradise Rd.
Grand Rivers, KY 42025
