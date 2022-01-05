GRAND RIVERS — Wava Eilene Catiller, 80 of Grand Rivers, died Sunday Jan. 2, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeanette Bush; three sisters, Janice Warren, Pat Hines and Martha Baird; two brothers, Clarence “Junior” Garnett and John Garnett; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Catiller; father, Hugh Glen Long; mother, Betty Catherine Garnett; stepmother, Myrtle Long; one brother and two sisters.
Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, at Smith Funeral Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Chuck Ladd officiating. Interment to be in Paradise Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
