Warren R. Hughes, 96, of Paducah, passed away at 3:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Warren graduated from Heath High School in 1945 and immediately enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving in Panama through 1947. Upon discharge, he found work in Chicago, where he met Bernice Jacobs. Following a brief courtship, they married in 1950, returned to Paducah, and remained married for 58 years until Bernice’s passing on Feb. 24, 2008. Warren’s lifelong career with the U.S.P.S. concluded with his retirement in 1986. His first pursuit in retirement was hiking, including the completion of the Appalachian Trail in 1994 at age 68. Music, gardening, travel, and sports occupied his life, and he was also honored as a Duke of Paducah. He and Bernice were longstanding members of Arcadia United Methodist Church, where he served in many capacities, including liaison to the Paducah Cooperative Ministry.
Mr. Hughes is survived by his daughters, Patti Freed (Jon) of Paducah and Susan Sisson (William) of Harrodsburg; his grandsons, Aaron Rottgering (Meili), Matthew Rottgering (Jennifer), Brandon Sisson (Hannah) and Justin Sisson (Robin); his four great grandsons, Carson, Parker and Jonathan Rottgering, and Brantley Sisson.
Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Jacobs Hughes; his parents, Raymond Hughes and Lillie Mae Jones Hughes; his brother, William Hughes.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Sherry Golightly officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation with the Sisson family will be held from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the funeral home. The Freed family will forgo visitation, due to health concerns.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 261 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42001; or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.