Wanda Mae West, 100, of Paducah, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Oakview Nursing and Rehab Center in Calvert City.
She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and a retiree of Monsanto Chemical Company in St. Louis, Missouri.
Survivors include one step-son, Gary West, Forestdale, Missouri; one nephew, Kevin Floyd, Calvert City, one niece, Karon Peyton, Paducah; and several great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was husband, Warren Corbett West; two brothers and one niece. Her parents were Arlester and Alice Cullen Floyd.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Gene Gilliland officiating. Burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m.—1 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501, St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
