GRAND RIVERS — Wanda Vailes, 89, of Grand Rivers, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was a housewife and member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Allred of Benton and Jayne Timmons of Kuttawa; two sons, Alan Vailes of Murray and Dennis Vailes of Marion; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Oscar Vailes Jr.; a son, Roger Vailes; and a brother. Her parents were John Henry and Beulah Beckner.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. today, October 13, 2020, at Dixon Cemetery with Mark Gill officiating.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Grand Rivers Baptist Church, 1699 JH O’Bryan Ave, Grand Rivers, KY 42045.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.