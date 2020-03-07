ARLINGTON — Wanda Sue McBride Sams, 82, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mills Health & Rehab Center in Mayfield.
Sue was born in Bardwell on September 1, 1937 to the late Huey and Edwina McBride. She was a member of Assembly of God in Arlington. Sue was always ready to go especially when it came to traveling or visiting flea markets. Though she was feisty and known by many as a spit fire, Sue loved her family and her church immensely.
Sue is survived by one daughter, Rosemary “Rosie” Sams of Dexter; two sisters, Jane Ann Patterson of Arlington and Venida Hammonds (Gilbert) of Kirbyton; one brother, Tommy McBride (Nita) of Bardwell; two grandchildren, Michelle Howard, and fiancé Jeremy Hickman of Arlington; and Jarad Sams of Paducah; one great-grandchild, Shelby Lynn Howard; one daughter-in-law, Sheila Sams, along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Hoover” William Sams; one son, William “Zeke” Henry Sams; one sister, Shirley Smith; two brothers Arnold McBride, Ted McBride and her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Rev. Gleen Rushing officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Wanda Sue Sams to: Cassidy’s Cause 6075 Clinton Road. Paducah, KY 42001 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 501 St Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
