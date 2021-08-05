Oh, Pretty Woman!
The stars called back one of their brightest lights Tuesday morning, Aug. 3, 2021.
Loved by the entire Western Kentucky community, she was familiar to most as a lifelong educator and role model to all blessed with her acquaintance.
She loved. She lost. She loved again.
With unchallenged strength and passion she strived to live “a life worth living.”
In spades, in spades indeed ...
Missing her dearly at this time, she leaves behind her loving and gracious husband, John; four broken-hearted sons, Eddie Johnson (Julie), Daniel Johnson, Jason Johnson (Amy) and Shawn Johnson (Amanda); and one doting stepdaughter, Johnna Brookshire (Darrell). She was grandmother to 10, Jennifer, Katie, Michaela, Kierstyn, Kara Mae, Emmaline, Rachel, Regan, Jeslee and Jack; and great-grandmother to six. All were cherished beyond the moon.
She also touched the lives of countless others throughout her years as a cousin, teacher, guidance counselor, elementary school principal, and screaming little league mom! Her inspiration and fond memories will live on in our hearts and our actions. Rest easy, Mom.
Sue Johnson-Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Lorena Drinkard; previous husband Jesse Johnson; and her daughter Dana Kay Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Jeff Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery in Hickory. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Sue’s legacy may be made to Reidland Elementary Family Resource Center, 5741 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may also leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.