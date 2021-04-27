BENTON — Wanda Sue Griggs, 74, of Benton, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of the Briensburg Church of Christ. She spent 20 years working at the Bank of Marshall County and most recently at Marshall County Chiropractic.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Randle Griggs; a daughter, Amanda Griggs of Nashville, Tennessee; and a brother, Mike Carr of Gilbertsville.
Her parents were Louis and Sue Simmons Carr.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Marshall County Exceptional Center, P.O. Box 423, Benton, KY 42025.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
