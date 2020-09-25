Wanda S. Sanders, 78, of Paducah passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Wanda was a retired nurse, U.S. Army Veteran, and a lifetime member of the VFW where she was a former commander. She loved to spend her time helping others.
Surviving is her son, Anthony Servantes of Paducah; stepdaughter, Edna (Charles) Antonites of Boaz; two grandchildren, Jerry R. Gipson Jr. and Beverly N. (Patrick) Carter; three great-grandchildren, Jase Wayne Carter, Micha Sanders, and Savanna Elder; and one nephew, Terry Heflin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. Sanders; two brothers, Victor E. Heflin and Jackie E. Heflin; and one niece, Vivian Lynn Heflin. Her parents were Gaston and Katie Heflin.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the chapel at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with the Todd Hawkins officiating. Entombment will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
