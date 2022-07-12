MARION — Wanda Priscilla (Browning) Rudd, 77, of Marion, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Princeton Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She was a long-time member of Clarks River Baptist Church before being a member of Marion Baptist.
She was employed as bookkeeper at Symsonia High School and later as a partner with Richard in the Rudd Honey Company.
Her parents were Shellie and Alma Gladys Browning.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard; daughters, Regina Merrick of Marion and Andrea Peak of Charlestown, Indiana; grandchildren Emily Merrick of Brooklyn, New York, Ellen Merrick of Evansville, Indiana, Adam Peak and Susanna Peak of Charlestown; a brother Wayne Browning of Symsonia; and She also leaves several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Clarks River Baptist Church in Symsonia with burial to follow in Clarks River Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home in Benton. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to The Gideons International at sendtheword.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.