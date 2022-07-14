FANCY FARM — Wanda Painter, 82, of Fancy Farm, died at 10:50 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at her home.
She was a member of the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, and retired from Garan Inc., then worked at Nancy’s Helping Hand and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Goatley of Mayfield, Debbie Wilemon of Plantersvile, Mississippi, Lisa Walsh of Frankfort, and Cindy Wilson of Mayfield; two sons- Marty Painter of Hickory, and Gary Painter of Paducah; four sisters- Mary Ruth Dossett, Lainie Seay, Belinda Nanny, and Veronica Wilson; two brothers, Bobby Hobbs and Gary Hobbs; and 16 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin V. Painter; an infant son; one sister; and three brothers. Her parents were James Romie and Irene Burgess Hobbs.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Crispin Oneko officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery with a meal to follow in the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
