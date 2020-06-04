CUBA — Wanda “Faye” Page, 89, of Cuba, died at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker and a member of Cuba Baptist Church.
Mrs. Page is survived by two daughters, Deborah Dale Sullivan of Pilot Oak and Margaret “Betsy” Davis of Mayfield; a son, Ted Christopher Page of Cuba; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Williams Page; and a brother. Her parents were Perkins Boles and Gladye Adams McNeely.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Vinnie Jackson and Glynn Copeland officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11 a.m. Friday.
Memorial donations can be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
