SYMSONIA — Wanda Faye Fuller Merrick, 76, of Symsonia, died July 23, 2021 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of Clarks River Baptist Church in Symsonia. She retired from CVS Pharmacy as a floor manager.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Don Merrick of Symsonia; daughter, Rhonda Holt of Possum Trot; son, Ricky Merrick of Richmond; two sisters, Linda Smiley of Princeton, Cathy Gray of Lyon County; and four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were William Densel and Ruby Ernestine Lily Fuller.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton with Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Merrick Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideon’s International, Lyon Caldwell Camp, PO Box 421, Eddyville, KY 42038.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www. morgansfuenralhome.com.
