Wanda McNeely, 90, of Kirbyton, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah after a brief illness.

Wanda was born in Kirbyton on March 20, 1932, to the late Claude and Flora Martin. She was a member of Kirbyton Baptist Church, Kirbyton Homemakers, and was a Kentucky Colonel. She had a love for flowers and hummingbirds and was an excellent host. Wanda was a great cook and known for her pecan pie.

To send flowers to the family of Wanda McNeely, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 4
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 4, 2022
1:00PM
Kirbyton Cemetery
-
Kirbyton, KY -
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Aug 4
Visitation
Thursday, August 4, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Kirbyton Baptist Church
-
Kirbyton, KY -
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In