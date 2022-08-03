Wanda McNeely, 90, of Kirbyton, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah after a brief illness.
Wanda was born in Kirbyton on March 20, 1932, to the late Claude and Flora Martin. She was a member of Kirbyton Baptist Church, Kirbyton Homemakers, and was a Kentucky Colonel. She had a love for flowers and hummingbirds and was an excellent host. Wanda was a great cook and known for her pecan pie.
Wanda is survived by one daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Lake (Merritt) of Owensboro, Kentucky; one “son”, Glenn Martin; one sister, Joyce Mason of Kirbyton; three grandchildren, Dr. BJ Stigall (Joyce) of Owensboro, Kyle Lake of Lexington, and Ansley Sanders (Scott) of Paducah, two great-grandchildren, Xander Lake and Theo Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Jewell McNeely; two sisters, Eulene Krieger, Martha Marie Martin; four brothers, Hubert Martin, James William “Bitsy” Martin, Charles Martin, Norman Wayne Martin, and her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Kirbyton Cemetery with Mark Wilson officiating.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Kirbyton Baptist Church.
In case of inclement weather, the graveside services will be held at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Kirbyton Cemetery, C/O Rod Martin, 2996 CR 1102, Fancy Farm, KY 42035.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Wanda McNeely, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.