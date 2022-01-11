DAWSON SPRINGS — Wanda McCoy, 77, of Dawson Springs died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Arrangements were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton.

Service information

Jan 12
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
11:00AM
Morgans Funeral Home
-
-, - -
Jan 11
Visitation
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Morgan's Funeral Home
301 West Washington Street
Princeton, KY 42445
