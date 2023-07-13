Wanda Marie Holt Jackson, 96, of Paducah, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home.

Wanda was born on a country farm near Lowes, Kentucky, on Aug. 1, 1926, to the late James and Vera Holt. Prior to her birth, Vera and Jim lost a son and daughter in infancy. Thus, they were quite protective of their only child, but didn’t prevent her from engaging in horse riding and target shooting as well as farm chores of milking cows, gardening and helping out in the tobacco field. She regularly rode her beloved horse Daisy back and forth to school in Lowes, boarding her steed during the day in a local stable. During the ‘30s, Wanda was raised with cousins whose parents left their children on the Holt farm during the Depression.

Service information

Jul 15
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, July 15, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Kirbyton Baptist Church
-
Kirbyton, KY -
Jul 15
Visitation
Saturday, July 15, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Kirbyton Baptist Church
-
Kirbyton, KY -
