Wanda Marie Holt Jackson, 96, of Paducah, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home.
Wanda was born on a country farm near Lowes, Kentucky, on Aug. 1, 1926, to the late James and Vera Holt. Prior to her birth, Vera and Jim lost a son and daughter in infancy. Thus, they were quite protective of their only child, but didn’t prevent her from engaging in horse riding and target shooting as well as farm chores of milking cows, gardening and helping out in the tobacco field. She regularly rode her beloved horse Daisy back and forth to school in Lowes, boarding her steed during the day in a local stable. During the ‘30s, Wanda was raised with cousins whose parents left their children on the Holt farm during the Depression.
In 1943, she married her sweetheart Melvin Jackson prior to his World War II service in Europe with the 320th Infantry. During his absence, she graduated from the 1944 all-girls Cunningham High School class and completed a degree at Draughon’s Business College in Paducah. After the war, the couple reunited and spent time in Murray and Lexington as Melvin completed college degrees on the GI Bill. During this period, their three children — Melva, Ruth and Stephen — were born.
They returned to Carlisle County in the early ‘50s, where Wanda was active with Kirbyton Homemakers, Carlisle County 4H, and Kirbyton Baptist Church. For a period of 10 years, she was the proprietor of Jackson’s Grocery located on 307. In their retirement years, Wanda and Melvin enjoyed renovating the farm where she had grown up. There, they loved entertaining their grandchildren with sleepovers, barbecues, trail treks, and paddle boating and catfishing in the farm pond. In later life, Paducah became their home where they lovingly embraced new additions to the family; the marriages of their grandchildren and the births of their great-grandchildren.
Wanda is survived by two daughters, Melva Rhea Boles and husband, Dr. Shawn Boles of Eugene, Oregon, and Ruth Ann Ogden and friend Zack Hodges of Paducah; one son, Dr. Stephen Holt Jackson and wife Karen of Paducah; five grandchildren, Dr. Seth Rayborn Ogden and wife Dr. Kristen Ogden of Nashville, Dr. Lauren Jackson Kepsel and husband Levi of Paducah, Kelly Jackson Johnson and husband Kyle of Paducah, Darcy Marie Boles Mayfield and husband Dan of Encinitas, California, and Ben Jackson and wife Chelsea of Lowes; nine great-grandchildren, Smith Ogden, Annalee Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Cora Johnson, Wilder Johnson, Benson Kepsel, Edie Kepsel, Virginia Kepsel, and Addilyn Jackson; sister-in-law Florence Jackson of Kirbyton as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Melvin Jackson; her brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Morris Jackson of Clinton, Dr. William Jackson of Paducah, Martin Jackson of Kirbyton, Bob Sigler of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Robert Miller of Kirbyton, and sisters-in-law Libby Jackson Wallace of Paducah, Ruth Miller of Kirbyton, and Rudelle Sigler of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The family is truly grateful for the gentle care given by caretakers Laura Colby and Ginny Burrows, as well as the extraordinary service of Mercy Hospice employees during the last five days of her life.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Kirbyton Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Wilson and Rev. Brandon Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirbyton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. service time on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Kirbyton Baptist Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kirbyton Baptist Church, 2996 CR 1102. Fancy Farm, KY 42039; or Carlisle County 4-H, 65 John Roberts Drive, Bardwell, KY 42023.
