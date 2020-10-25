Wanda Louise Reed, 68, of Paducah passed away at 6:12 p.m.on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She was a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir. She was a graduate of West Kentucky State Vocational Technical School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Reed; one son, Joe Lee Reed; her parents, Joe Johnson and Carrie Hughes Johnson; three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her one daughter, Thelma Reed of Paducah; three sisters, Icie Carter of Dayton, Ohio, Carrie Jones and Barbara Amos, both of Paducah; two brothers, Howard Johnson and Joe Johnson, both of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Calvin R. Cole Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
