Wanda Lee Cruse, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 3:32 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at River Haven Nursing Home.
She was born in Melber, on June 16, 1943, to the late James Cruse and Leona Simmons Cruse Wombel. Wanda worked in the office at Essex Wire, Claussner Hoisery Mill, Triangle Insulation and Turner Publishing. She was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College and Concord Baptist Church.
Wanda is survived by her brother, Thomas Womble and wife, Rosa of Melber; nieces and nephews, Grace Palomares of Houston, Texas, John Womble of Kevil, and Shelia Womble of Paducah; and several great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Womble and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Charlie Simmons officiating.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.