MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Wanda L. McGary, 93, of Murfreesboro, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at TriStar Medical Center in Smyrna.
Mrs. McGary was born in Calloway County in 1929 to the late Novil and Pearl Pendergrass. She worked alongside her husband, William Leon McGary, in their business in Memphis, before returning back home to the Paducah area. She was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah.
Wanda is survived by three nieces, Patsy Ashby, Anita Gail Wisehart and Alicia Swafford; and one nephew, David Barnhill.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Leon McGary; her parents; one brother, Rayburn Pendergrass; and one sister, Josephine Barnhill.
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
